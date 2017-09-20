Kim Jong-un has schoolgirl sex slaves, says defector

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un picks out schoolgirls to use as his sex slaves who feed him caviar, a defector has claimed.

Hee Yeon Lim, 26, is the daughter of a high-ranking soldier from Pyongyang and a member of the regime’s inner circle.

But when her father, Colonel Wui Yeon Lim, 51, passed away, she and her family decided to flee the country in 2015.

Now in South Korea, Hee Yeon has told of the horrors she had witnessed while being part of the secretive Kim regime’s inner circle.

She told The Mirror, how officials came to her school to pick out teen girls with “straight legs” to work at the chubby dictator’s homes.

The escapee said they would only choose the prettiest girls, who were taught to feed him caviar and massage him.

She said: “They learn to serve him food like caviar and extremely rare delicacies. They are also taught how to massage him and they become sex slaves.

“They have to sleep with him and they cannot make a mistake or object because they could very easily simply disappear.”

Hee Yeon – who has met the terrifying despot – also told how he would gorge on imported delicacies like caviar and Chinese “Bird’s Nest Soup” which can cost £2,000-a-kilo.

And she described one occasion where she was forced to watch as a group of 11 musicians accused of making a pornographic video were slaughtered.

Hee Yeon told how she and her classmates were ordered out of their classrooms in the middle of the day by soldiers who took them to a stadium at the city’s Military Academy.

She said the hooded and gagged victims were brought out and tied to the end of anti-aircraft guns in front of some 10,000 spectators.

Her family fled the country and paid people smugglers to drive them across the border to China, before travelling on to South Korea via Laos.

source: thesun.co.uk