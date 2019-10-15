Kim Kardashian claps back at Kanye after he tells her he doesn’t want her being “too sexy”

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday night, we got an inside look at how Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look came together and the drama that went down between her and Kanye West the night before she wore it.

We all remember Kardashian’s stunning, but controversial Thierry Mugler dress, which sparked major backlash due to her super-cinched waist. Kardashian’s tiny waist was achieved by wearing a tight corset, which was designed by famed corset maker Mr. Pearl months before the Met Gala. However, on the eve of the big event, West told Kardashian that her showing off her body was affecting his soul and his spirit as a married man and father.

West explained, “The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that. And I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Read more HERE