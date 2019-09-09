Kim Kardashian gets emotional after testing positive for lupus & rheumatoid arthritis (video)

“I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school”

On the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was facing yet another health scare.

“Lately, my wrists have started to hurt again, but it’s definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones,” said Kardashian.

KUWTK fans will remember that one year ago, Kardashian was diagnosed with carpal tunnel and, allegedly, ordered by her doctor to stop taking selfies because it was too hard on her wrists. However, selfies were the last thing Kardashian was worried about this time around because the reality star’s latest health scare happened right before her and Kanye West’s fourth child, Psalm, was born.

“I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life,” said Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian accompanied her sister to the doctor’s office, where Kardashian was told by her doctor, “The worst-case scenario is that this is the start of a systemic process, rheumatoid arthritis. But until I see some of your blood work, I won’t really know.”

