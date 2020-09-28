Kim Kardashian “goes to war” over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict – Urges followers to pressure Congress to stop aid to Azeris

In a series of social media posts, Kim Kardashian has called for international peace efforts and has accused Turkey’s allies, Azerbaijan, of unprovoked attacks against Armenia.

The American reality TV star, whose roots are from Armenia, chimed in on the military conflict that broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia when the former attacked the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Kardashian used her Twitter account to call for international efforts to maintain peace on the two countries’ borders, the conflict of which has already killed more than 50 people in two days.

The reality star, who has 66.8 million Twitter followers, condemns the “unprovoked attacks” by the Azerbaijani army on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.

She also urged her millions of followers on Twitter to contact senators and members of Congress and pressure the United States to stop sending military aid to oil-rich Azerbaijan.

Please share the news @esrailian Armenians in #Arstakh have been attacked. We are praying brave men & women risking their lives to protect Artsakh & #Armenia. The news is misleading & these are not “clashes.” — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020