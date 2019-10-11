Kim Kardashian has been baptised in Armenia

Pictures from the Orthodox Christian ceremony show Kim covering her hair with a traditional head scarf

Kim Kardashian has revealed she was baptised while on her trip to her families ancestral homeland of Armenia earlier this week.

New pictures from the Orthodox Christian ceremony show Kim covering her hair with a traditional head scarf, while wearing a high necked and long sleeved, full-length dress.

‘So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies,’ wrote the reality star on Instagram.

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip. So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD. pic.twitter.com/bUrzHfyh3p — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 10, 2019

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏼 🕯 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:32pm PDT

more at dailymail.co.uk