Kim Kardashian is “Deeply Shocked” after Marcus Hyde is accused of soliciting nudes from models

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked”

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out after her longtime personal photographer and close friend Marcus Hyde has been accused of soliciting nude photographs from multiple aspiring models.

Although Kardashian West, 38, did not reference Hyde by name, a message shared on her Instagram Story hinted that she was referring to his recent allegations.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer I have worked with in the past,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and aspiring lawyer wrote.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with,” Kardashian West continued. “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

Read more HERE