Kim Kardashian might be regretting her recent Social Media post

Kim Kardashian may be regretting a recent social media post. While teasing a new secret product for her KKW Beauty line, Kardashian posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram writing, “My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 6.21.19. Can you guys guess what is it is?”

While the answer is probably something along the lines of self tanner or body oil, the Internet used the opportunity to offer guesses like “photoshop” and “your surgeon.”

Rumors about Kim Kardashian and plastic surgery are far from new, and the beauty mogul has spoken up in the past multiple times denying the use of a doctor to help her achieve her famed look. While she’s admitted to using some fillers, like Botox, she’s stopped short of admitting that she’s gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons. Instead she credits things like contouring on why her appearance has changed over the years.

“Everyone always thinks I’ve had my nose done or my lips done or just anything to my face like besides Botox, which to me isn’t plastic surgery,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2012. “People always say I’ve had a nose job and they’ll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before. It’s so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured.

