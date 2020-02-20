Kim Kardashian shares sexy swimsuit photos shot by Kanye West on “surprise” Valentine’s Day trip

Kim Kardashian West recruited husband Kanye West to be her personal photographer during their romantic Valentine’s Day trip to Mexico.

The couple took a “surprise getaway” and celebrated the holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a source told PEOPLE, and made sure to capture some Instagram-worthy content before returning home. Kardashian West, 39, posed in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean wearing a skimpy black string bikini and cross choker for a few photos taken by West himself.

In one shot, Kardashian West leans on the edge of the pool with her toes dipped inside while in the other, she stands facing the camera in the pool with the beautiful ocean directly behind her.

