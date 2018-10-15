Kim Kardashian shows off her curves while traveling with husband Kanye West to Uganda?

Kanye West has made good on a promise to take a trip to Africa — and he took his wife Kim Kardashian along with him.

The famous couple arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday and later checked into a local lodge with their daughter North.

In images published by TMZ and the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, wears a monochromatic outfit featuring a grey shirt with a matching mini backpack and a pair of form-fitting bike shorts.

Adding a pop of color into his low-key ensemble, the rapper, 41, wore a blue sweatshirt with a purple cap.

Blending her parents’ style, North, 5, was seen in a pair of bright green pants with a matching top.

The couple plans to stay in Africa until Oct. 19, according to TMZ.

Read more HERE