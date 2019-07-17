Kim Kardashian West again demands…nuclear site near her home is cleaned up

Kardashian West said 60 children have “rare cancers” linked to the site

Kim Kardashian West has issued another furious demand for a nuclear testing site near her home to be cleaned up.

The reality TV star said her house in Calabasas, California, is just 10 miles from the Santa Susana Field Laboratory which was in use from 1949 to 2006.

It was used for rocket testing and housed several nuclear reactors, with at least four reportedly experiencing accidents.

Today I went to an event for the 60th anniversary of the Santa Susana Field Lab Melt Down. It still hasn’t been cleaned up after 60 years! 60 kids all have rare cancers linked to this toxic site! It’s time to clean this up! This site is 10 miles from my home! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2019

Residents have long called for the US government to perform a thorough clean up of the site and allege people living nearby have suffered illness and death from radiation.

Kardashian West said 60 children have “rare cancers” linked to the site and shared a petition calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to act.

