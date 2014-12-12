Kinky sex protest outside the British parliament

Latex, lingerie, slogans against David Cameron’s sexual prowess and dozens of people face-sitting , filled the road in front of the British parliament on Friday.

The protest, entitled PornProtest, is against the new regulations announced by the British Government under which erotic films cannot include “golden showers”, full-arm penetration or big dildo penetration, spanking, fisting, aggressive whipping and face-sitting.

The rally, which was announced a few days ago, now counts about 200 men and women, some of them middle-aged.

Except face-sitting, protesters held banners with slogans.

The organizer of the protest was Charlotte Ross, which was proclaimed “sex worker of the year” in 2013. She took care to send instructions to the participants so that they don’t catch a cold. Among these instructions were suggestions for a mattress, to dress warm, and to bring hydration for people whose faces they will be sitting on.

Among the protesters, a Santa Claus and a rider with a horse beater, stood out.





