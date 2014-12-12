Kinky sex protest outside the British parliament

Dec, 12 2014 Author: newsroom

“PornProtest” against Cameron’s new decisions

Latex, lingerie, slogans against David Cameron’s sexual prowess and dozens of people face-sitting , filled the road in front of the British parliament on Friday.

The protest, entitled PornProtest, is against the new regulations announced by the British Government under which erotic films cannot include “golden showers”, full-arm penetration or big dildo penetration, spanking, fisting, aggressive whipping and face-sitting.

The rally, which was announced a few days ago, now counts about 200 men and women, some of them middle-aged.

Except face-sitting, protesters held banners with slogans.

The organizer of the protest was Charlotte Ross, which was proclaimed “sex worker of the year” in 2013.  She took care to send instructions to the participants so that they don’t catch a cold. Among these instructions were suggestions for a mattress, to dress warm, and to bring hydration for people whose faces they will be sitting on.

Among the protesters, a Santa Claus and a rider with a horse beater, stood out.
 

 

  • Paul Brown

    The David Cameron picture made me laugh, but seriously, what’s that guy’s problem with porn? He has been trying to regulate it for the past 4 years or something. And if you are allowing male cumshots still allowed, then why not female ejaculation? They probably didn’t know that a woman can ejaculate and figured it was pee 😀

    Anyways, I woudn’t worry too much. They’re not doing anything against free adult tubes like youporn, http://theporndude.com/, keezmovies,… The government is actually giving piracy sites more traffic with this law. I would be mad too, if I worked in the adult industry.

    Did they censor any sex sites yet, btw? I wonder if this information is going to be public.

    How much cash is still going on in adult, btw? I assume much less than 10 years ago.

  • KennethRamos

    lol, if it was up to me i think i’d be facesitting Santa! 😀 Anyway as for my check on http://pornplanner.com there is no ban on the most popular adult sites!