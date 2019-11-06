Kitchen porter impaled by broomstick after prank goes wrong

A kitchen porter suffered horrific internal injuries in his backside after a chef played a prank that went wrong.

Gary Trice, 29, pierced his new colleague’s anus with a broom handle while trying to copy something he had seen on Facebook.

He told Lewis Mitchell, 21, to fetch cupcake holders from the top of a fridge then placed the broom underneath him. When Mr. Mitchell lost his grip on the fridge he landed on the handle which pierced his backside, went through the intestines and stopped just short of his stomach.

He immediately went to the toilet at the Scottish soft play centre where they worked and saw blood pouring out. The full extent of his injuries was revealed in hospital.

