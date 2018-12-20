Klelia Renesi and Manu Chao expecting baby

Sexy Greek actress Klelia Renesi and her internationally renowned partner, musician, and singer Manu Chao are expecting a baby, as revealed on a morning Greek TV talk show.

The actress is reportedly in her second month of pregnancy. The couple, who undoubtedly one of the hottest and most interesting in the entertainment industry did not make any formal announcements on the matter, as they are very private about their relationships.

The two started dating in 2015 when Klelia attended a concert of Manu and they eventually fell in love after meeting each other.

They rarely make any public appearances together and avoid the media spotlight.