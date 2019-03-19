Knife attack at Oslo school leaves four people injured

Police have not found an immediate motive

A student at a school in the Norwegian capital of Oslo has injured one teacher and three staff members, police said on Tuesday morning.

Four employees at the Brynseng School in east Oslo were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police were called before 9 am local time following reports of a student threatening a teacher with a knife.

The boy was arrested but police have not found an immediate motive, police stated. Officers have launched an investigation and were speaking to witnesses, Sven Christian Lie of the Oslo Police district said in a press release.

