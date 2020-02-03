Knife-wielding man shot in France after attacking Gendarmerie barracks

According to authorities, the attacker was wounded in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Gendarmes opened fire at an armed man knife who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at their barracks in the Moselle department, L’Est Républicain reported on Monday.

“A man in civilian clothes brandished a stabbing weapon in the Dieuze gendarmerie”, a member of the national gendarmerie told AFP.

According to the reports, one of the servicemen deflected the first assailant’s first strike by using his expandable baton, trying to disarm the man, but had to use his service weapon, shooting the attacker twice.