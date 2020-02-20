Knifeman storms London mosque and “stabs man during call to prayer”

The incident takes place on the same day with an attack against Muslims in Germany

A knifeman is reported to have stormed into Regents Park Mosque this afternoon and ‘stabbed a man in the neck’ while he was carrying out the call to prayer.

Police say they were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 3.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

‘Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man was found with stab injuries.

‘He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition. ‘A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

‘A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue. ‘Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Source: metro