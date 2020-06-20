Konnie shows her new bikini in hot poses (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 20, 2020

She is hot

Related Stories

Konnie Metaxa is a fan of Instagram, summer and swimwear! She combined these three “ingredients” in her latest posts and … offered her online fans a feats for the eyes.

Striking some sexy poses, the hot actress put on her new bikini and flaunted her incredibly beautiful figure in fours photos she shared on her Instagram account.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lavender dreams ☁️ @senseshopgr

A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💙 @roomb.gr

A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

♥️ @roomb.gr

A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on

also read

World gymnast champion Petrounias shares cute photo of daughter on social media

Greek-Latina babe Vaso drives her fans crazy with hot photos (photos)

 

Tags With: