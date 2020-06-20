Konnie shows her new bikini in hot poses (photos)

She is hot

Konnie Metaxa is a fan of Instagram, summer and swimwear! She combined these three “ingredients” in her latest posts and … offered her online fans a feats for the eyes.

Striking some sexy poses, the hot actress put on her new bikini and flaunted her incredibly beautiful figure in fours photos she shared on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Lavender dreams ☁️ @senseshopgr A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on Jun 19, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💙 @roomb.gr A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on Jun 11, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram ♥️ @roomb.gr A post shared by Konstantina Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

also read

World gymnast champion Petrounias shares cute photo of daughter on social media

Greek-Latina babe Vaso drives her fans crazy with hot photos (photos)