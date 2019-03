Korydallos Prison: Mayhem with one inmate dead & seven wounded

One of them is in a coma

One dead and seven wounded is the tragic result of the violent incident between prisoners in the Korydallos Prison.

The information so far indicates that the conflict took place between the Greeks, Georgians, Armenians and Albanians.

The conditions under which the fight broke out are under investigation.

Ambulances entered the prisons and transferred the seven wounded in Tzanio Hospital. One of them is in a coma.