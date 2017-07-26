Kos land shifts 4cm after powerful earthquake

The town of Kos and surrounding areas suffered territorial deformation due to last Friday’s (July 21) earthquake which resulted in the death of two people and the injuries of many others. According to the Remote Sensing research team of the Geography department of the Charkokopeio University, who spoke to newspaper “Ta Nea”, the most severe deformation had occurred to the small island of Kara Anta which is located about six miles off the exit of the port of Halicarnassus (Bodrum) in Turkey. Following a study of the data collected, the scientists concluded that southern part of the island had subsided by around 3cm, while the north part elevated by 10cm. A total of 180 aftershocks have been recorded in the area from last Friday until Monday, all over 3 on the Richter scale, while 400 had been registered since the powerful earthquake which caused a mini tsunami.