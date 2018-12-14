Kosovo decides to create independent army

The state’s parliament voted with the Serbian minority abstaining

The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic decided in October to change the mandate of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) and transform it into a national army, despite criticism from NATO.

The Parliament of Kosovo Republic adopted three separate laws that provide the creation of the Kosovar army.

“A total of 105 lawmakers present today have voted for [adopting the set of laws],” Kadri Veseli, the speaker of the Kosovar legislature, said.

The session of the parliament was boycotted by the MPs that represent Serbian minority.

The forces will reportedly comprise a total of 8,000 people — 5,000 active duty soldiers and 3,000 reservists. The initiative to create a regular army was criticized by Belgrade, while NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, warned that such actions were “ill-timed.”

source: sputniknews.com