Kostas Manolas officially a player of Napoli

Napoli now have one of the strongest centre-back combinations in the world after signing Kostas Manolas from Roma. The Partenopei paid the Greek defender’s 36 million euro release clause to take him to the south of Italy in a move that will see him play alongside another world-class defender in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli announced the deal posting a photo of their new player in the club’s jersey and a Greek flag in the background with “Welcome Kostas” on it.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Roma will receive 33.3m euros of the transfer fee with 2.7m euros going to the player and the Greek international will earn four million euros net for the duration of his five-year contract. As part of the deal, Amadou Diawara has gone the other way to Roma.