Actor Kostas Voutsas is fighting for his life, as according to the latest reports protothema.gr has in its possession, he has been put on life support in the intensive care unit, as it was judged the respiratory infection was more serious than initially assessed.

The 88-year-old actor was admitted urgently to Atticon Hospital with a respiratory infection late Friday.

Voutsas, 88, had suffered the same infection two months ago.