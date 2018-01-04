Kotzias will travel to Vancouver to attend the meeting about N. Korea

The summit is the result of months of talks between the US Secretary of State & his Canadian counterpart who agreed to hold this special meeting on the N. Korean threat

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias will travel to Vancouver, Canada, where, on January 16, he will attend a special summit about North Korea, co-organised by the U.S. and Canada, according to IBNA’s exclusive information.

The summit is the result of months of talks between the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland, who decided to hold this special meeting to address the North Korean threat. All countries that were part of the Korean War (1950-1953) will be invited to attend. These countries, which will be temporarily called the Vancouver Group, will be part of a diplomatic campaign to force the North Korean regime to sit on the negotiating table and avoid a devastating military engagement.

Both Tillerson and Freeland have expressed the hope that the rebuilt coalition will help weaken the nuclear crisis in North Korea that threatens global peace. The announcement of the summit was made on the sidelines of the official visit of the U.S. Secretary of State to Canada, on 19 December.

Source: balkaneu.com