Koufontinas is out of prison for the second time (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

He was welcomed by his family

The convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas passed the Korydallos prison gate at 9 am for the second time with a two-day permit.

The main hitman of the extreme-left terrorist group “17 November” crossed the Korydallos gate was welcomed by his son Hector and his companion Angeliki Sotiropoulou, along with other friends.

“Good morning”, he said to those who were there.

Immediately Dimitris Koufodinas entered the white car that his son was driving and headed to his home in Barnabas area, where he is obliged to stay, according to the rules under which he was granted the furlough.