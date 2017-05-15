Kourtney Kardashian honours Mother’s Day naked (photo)

Daughter’s, sons and husbands had a special gift for all the moms across the world in celebration of Mother’s Day. The eldest daughter of the Kardashians and mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian took part in a purely Kardashian way. Newly-single Kourtney posted a revealing outtake from a nude photoshoot on her Instagram account.

The shot shows Kourtney sitting on a rock in the nude with wet hair, and was captioned “mother nature”—but also included a dramatic visual riposte to her on/off partner Scott Disick, with whom she was pictured having a dramatic argument on the E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians last night.