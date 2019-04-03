Kourtney Kardashian unveils her beauty site (photo)

Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled Poosh, a beauty and wellness site, and she’s basically gone full Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is dipping her toes into very Gwyneth Paltrow-style waters with the launch of poosh.com. Like Goop, Kourtney’s site is offering health, wellness, life, style, home and entertaining advice — and not all at an accessible price-tag.

Kardashian recommends products including a $US300 ($A422) facial serum, offers recipes for “matcha pancakes”, avocado shakes (which she has daily), and her mother Kris Jenner’s “famous brownies”, along with spruiking the benefits of $US200 ($A281) “organic” bed sheets.

source: news.com.au