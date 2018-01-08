Kraftwerk live in Athens!

The innovators of electronic music, Kraftwerk, are coming to Athens on Saturday March 3rd 2018.

Kraftwerk are referred to as the “Godfathers of electronic music” as they pioneered the genre in the 1970s.The itinerary of the 3-D Concert Tour has a special appearance in the Tae-Kwon-Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro. The tour has had a worldwide success as it combines music and 3-D video animations in a “work of art” show as they say.

Don’t miss this unique show as it will feature 3-D technology, where light and special outfits, worn by the band, promise to amaze the crowds.

The show will last a couple of hours and Kraftwerk will play renowned melodies. As you enter the concert 3-D glasses (with the band’s logo) will be handed out to you, which you’ll get to keep as a souvenir.

More info: www.fuzzclub.gr