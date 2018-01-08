Kraftwerk live in Athens!

Related
Kraftwerk are referred to as the “Godfathers of electronic music” as they pioneered the genre in the 1970s.The itinerary of the 3-D Concert Tour has a special appearance in the Tae-Kwon-Do Stadium in Palaio Faliro. The tour has had a worldwide success as it combines music and 3-D video animations in a “work of art” show as they say.
Don’t miss this unique show as it will feature 3-D technology, where light and special outfits, worn by the band, promise to amaze the crowds.
The show will last a couple of hours and Kraftwerk will play renowned melodies. As you enter the concert 3-D glasses (with the band’s logo) will be handed out to you, which you’ll get to keep as a souvenir.
More info: www.fuzzclub.gr