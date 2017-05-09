Krav Maga expert ends terrorist’s knife attack rampage (VIDEO)

A Krav Maga expert was hailed an Israeli hero when he single-handedly brought an end to a knife-wielding terrorist’s horrific stabbing spree on November 2nd, 2015.

Kfir Itzhaki, a Sergeant First Class in the Israeli Defense Forces elite counter-terrorism unit and it’s former chief Krav Maga instructor was in his car near the central bus station in Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv, when he was alerted to a situation that would have left most people either fleeing in terror or paralysed with fear.

Itzhaki quickly established from the cries of panic-stricken citizens that a terror-attack was underway nearby, and as he left his car he spotted a 19 year-old man with a knife chasing down people and stabbing them on the other side of the road.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the unarmed Itzhaki starting chasing the terrorist down the street, with CCTV capturing the chilling moment that an 80 year-old woman was stabbed in the back and fell just a few yards in front of the self-defense specialist.

Undeterred, Itzhaki continued to give pursuit and as he gained ground on the terrorist he shouted at him, which caused the lunatic to stop running and turn to face him.

Itzhaki reacted instinctively by push-kicking the terrorist, sending him a few paces backwards.

The terrorist then fled into a nearby store and stabbed a worker behind the counter.

Itzhaki quickly caught up with him again and engaged in a frantic life-or-death struggle, using anything he could get his hands on to hit the man in an attempt to subdue him.

At that stage Itzhaki began to gain the upper-hand and was able to disarm the terrorist and then used his martial arts training to render him unconscious using a rear-naked choke.

Itzhaki’s heroic actions undoubtedly saved lives that day, and the Israeli Police would later award him with a medal of honor for his bravery.

