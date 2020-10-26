Kremlin regrets Joe Biden remarks saying Russia is the greatest threat to U.S security

The Kremlin said today that US presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s assessment that Russia is the biggest threat to U.S national security is wrong and encourages hatred against Russia.

“We do not agree at all,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov told reporters. “All we can do is express our regret for the dispersal in this way of outright hatred for the Russian Federation.”

Washington’s relations with Moscow have been at historically low levels for the post-Cold War period since 2014.

President Vladimir Putin, who has previously praised Donald Trump for saying he wanted better relations with Moscow, has said Russia would work with any US leader but noted “strong anti-Russian rhetoric” by Joe Biden.

