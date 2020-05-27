Kristina Basham: Babe of the day (photos)

She is both a musician and a model!

While she is a musician that plays a couple of instruments, she introduces herself as a pianist first.

The rest of us, on the other hand, we are glad to know her for her hot body, sexy photos and teasing attitude!

Her name is Kristina Basham and she is…the babe of the day!

??? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kristina Basham (@kristinabasham) στις 4 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 10:03 μμ PDT

??? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kristina Basham (@kristinabasham) στις 18 Ιούν, 2018 στις 6:21 μμ PDT

???? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kristina Basham (@kristinabasham) στις 25 Νοέ, 2017 στις 11:02 πμ PST