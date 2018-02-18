Kurdish attack against the Turkish HQ of Operation “Olive Branch” inside Turkey?

Turkey has yet to deny the information

The Turks seem to be living a nightmare… According to Kurdish media, Kurdish fighters hit inside Turkish territory.

According to yet unconfirmed -but still not denied either- information, there is a large number of casualties among the Turkish troops.

However, what is most impressive is that the attack was in Kirihan, Hatay Province, where the there is a coordination center of the “Olive Branch Operation” is stationed!

If this information is confirmed it will be a huge slap for the Erdogan regime.