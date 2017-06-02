Kylie Jenner advertises lipstick showing her half-naked body! (HOT PHOTOS)

The easy way to sell something, apparently…

Kylie Jenner releases new lipstick on the market and what’s the best way to advertise it? Get out of her clothes, as in the world of Kardashian naked means money!

And the usual way for makeup ads to may be to focus on the face, however Kylie has a different view.

So for the millionth time she threw her clothes off, got photographed half naked in bed and uploaded the photo to social media.

Behold!…

There were, however, some people who are wondering if she actually is wearing lipstick or not…