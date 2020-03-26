Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to provide first responders with face masks

Reality TV star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to provide first responders with face masks and other supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, her doctor said.

According to “Good Morning America,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, a Los Angeles-based obstetrician, shared the news on social media Wednesday.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Aliabadi captioned an Instagram post. “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero.”

