Kylie Jenner flaunts her figure in a revealing one-piece as she relaxes in her “happy place” (photos)

Kylie Jenner put her curves on full display as she enjoys a relaxing getaway at one of her favorite destinations.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, shared multiple photos as she basked in the sun wearing a strapless, cutaway one-piece swimsuit with high-rise cut bottoms and a fiery red-orange design. With her eyes closed and head turned up toward the clear blue sky, Jenner posed for a number of sultry shots that were snapped as she stood in front of swaying palm trees.

“happy place,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is currently enjoying a Turks & Caicos vacation, according to a source.

While Jenner appeared to go makeup-free and embrace her gorgeous barefaced skin, she did accessorize her look with multiple stacked gold bracelets, chunky statement rings, a pendant necklace and thin hoop earrings.

Her post, which quickly gained over 7.8 million likes in less than 24 hours, also got tons of love in the comments from friends and family.

“She strikes again,” older sister Khloé Kardashian commented. Jenner then replied saying, “@khloekardashian I miss you.”

The star’s close friend Yris Palmer also seemed to love her look since she left a fire emoji in the comments.

Jenner’s island vacation comes a week after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Jenner and rapper Drake, 33, have been spending time together after her split from Travis Scott.

“They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family,” a source told PEOPLE. Another friend tells PEOPLE that the two have been hanging out “romantically” since she and Scott called it quits in October.

However, while some close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the “In My Feelings” rapper see a potential romance blossoming, another insider insists the duo are “just friends.” A source close to the makeup mogul also denies the pair is dating.

Jenner and Scott, who share 21-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, publicly confirmed their breakup, but say they are on “great terms” co-parenting.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Source: People