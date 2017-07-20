Kylie Jenner flaunts super toned abs in lacy bra top & metallic skirt (SEXY PHOTOS)

Jul, 20 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Jenner clearly knows how to strike a pose

Related

Look out, Barbie — Kylie Jenner is coming to steal your style.

The 19-year-old reality star donned a revealing ensemble while visiting a friend in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

j

Still rocking long, dark locks, Jenner strutted her stuff in a very tiny, lacy cheetah-print bralette, shimmery silver miniskirt and black strappy sandals. She needed nothing more than a gold watch and studded earrings to complete her bold look — after all, those abs are an accessory in themselves.

l1

Well, it has been very warm in Los Angeles this summer…

j2

Jenner clearly knows how to strike a pose, so it’s no surprise that her brand new wax figure can too. Watch her reaction below to see what happened when she visited her nearly identical facsimile at Madame Tussauds.

j4

 

Source

Tags With: