Kylie Jenner is in hospital

Kylie Jenner has become so ill that she has had to check into a hospital in the Los Angeles area this week.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul has been ‘suffering’ for several days with ‘an intense illness,’ according to a Wednesday report from TMZ.

The mother to Stormi, aged one, has ‘severe flu-like symptoms’ which includes nausea and dizziness, it was added.

It seems as if the star has been sick for over three weeks as in early September she complained that first her daughter was sick then she fell ill as she took home remedies such as lemon Echinacea and ginger honey crystals.

