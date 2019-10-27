Kylie Jenner kisses Greek best friend Stassie Karanikolaou (video)

They dressed for Halloween reenacting the Madonna Spears on stage kiss

They turned a few heads while celebrating Halloween a few days early.

And Kylie Jenner looked every inch like Madonna from the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 as she stepped out with her counterpart Stassie Karanikolaou who was dressed to thrill in a Britney Spears costume.

The 22-year-old billionaire got so into the costume that she leaned into her gal pal and reenacted the popstar’s famous kiss. Kylie pranced around the room wearing an all-black ensemble complete with a tight tank top and long wrist warmers.

source dailymail.co.uk