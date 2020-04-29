Kylie Jenner learns TikTok dances with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, recreates KUWTK scene (photos)

Kylie, who has been social distancing at home, recently reunited with Karanikolaou, who is presumably now staying with her

Kylie Jenner has officially jumped on the TikTok bandwagon.

The makeup mogul and reality star was posting up a storm on the app on Monday as she hunkers down at home with her daughter Stormi, 2, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

In one video, Kylie, 22, showed off the moves to DaBaby’s “VIBEZ” that she learned from Karanikolaou, also 22.

“learned this dance 5 minutes ago @stassiebaby,” she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, the two also filmed a TikTok as they sunbathed by the pool.

And last but not least, they also recreated a scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians starring Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. In the video, Kylie plays Kris, 64, and Karanikolaou plays Kendall, 24, as the supermodel gets frustrated with her mom for misunderstanding a jokey remark about her jeans.

Kylie, who has been social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently reunited with Karanikolaou, who is presumably now staying with her.

She and Karanikolaou have been documenting their shenanigans on social media, including playing a prank on momager Kris earlier this month. Kylie and Kris also starred in a couple of playful TikTok installments inspired by KUWTK.

Last week, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie had purchased a property in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the reality star paid $36.5 million for the estate, which boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces.

