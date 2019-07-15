Kylie Jenner poses in nothing but an oversized designer hat on holiday (photo)

Proving the supersized straw hat is back for another round this season, Kylie Jenner kick-started her holiday by posing in nothing but floppy headgear by Jacquemus.
The reality television star took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself by the pool completely naked with her face hidden beneath the huge hat.
With an impressive 140 million followers, the post soon garnered over 10 million likes – putting the recent snap in the running for the title of ‘most liked’ celebrity shot.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
