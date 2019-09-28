Kylie Jenner praises her toned physique while showing off her abs following hospitalization (photos)

“Ok my body is really pulling the f— through these days”

Looks like Kylie Jenner is feeling better, and absolutely loving the way her body looks.

On Sunday, two days after she gave her fans some good news about her improving health, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, was back on her feet — and taking some sexy selfies.

One close-up video showed the mother of one turning her body in front of the mirror to show off her toned abs. “Ok my body is really pulling the f— through these days,” she wrote alongside the clip as she praised her physique.

Hours earlier, she showed off her fit frame while wearing a tank top and sweatpants as she spent time with friends.

Read more HERE