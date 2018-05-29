Kylie Minogue celebrates 50th birthday with nude snap (SEXY PHOTOS)

Kylie Minogue has marked her 50th birthday by sharing a daring nude snap of herself and a spangly guitar.

The pop princess celebrated the milestone with a party attended by a host of famous friends including former Neighbours co-star – and ex-boyfriend – Jason Donovan and Graham Norton.

Soon after the clock struck midnight on Sunday she posted the image on social media with the message: “And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50….. Let’s go!”

Minogue had earlier stepped out at London’s Chiltern Firehouse for a glitzy birthday bash.

And so a new decade begins. How thankful I am for the opportunities life has afforded me. 50….. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/piZy3FMtHu — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 27, 2018

Mel C, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr were spotted at the exclusive hotel along with designer Patrick Cox and James Blunt. On Sunday the birthday girl shared a collage of her highlights from the past decade. She posted images on Twitter of herself on stage and collecting her OBE with the hashtag “#KylieGoldenYears.” She wrote: “2008-18 – A diamond skull, fountains, and a royal encounter. Moments from another packed decade!”

2008-18 – A diamond skull, fountains, and a royal encounter. Moments from another packed decade! #KylieGoldenYears pic.twitter.com/dhCWCCjHCE — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 27, 2018

Minogue has tweeted messages reflecting on her life and career for several days, touching on her childhood, busy twenties and cancer battle.

The singer started with an image of herself as a child, tweeting: “Hey lovers, as my birthday is coming up, I thought it’d be a good time to look back through the decades.

“So first up, tiny Kylie!

Hey #lovers, as my birthday is coming up, I thought it’d be a good time to look back through the decades. So first up, tiny Kylie! This photo was taken at home in Melbourne, Australia in our front room by my Uncle Noel. Stay tuned as we lead up to May 28th! #KylieGoldenYears 💛 pic.twitter.com/ecRqIbvHrF — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2018

“This photo was taken at home in Melbourne, Australia in our front room by my Uncle Noel. “Stay tuned as we lead up to May 28th!” Another set of pictures showed Minogue early in her career.

1978-88 – Primary and high school, done! Started acting and released my first record. #KylieGoldenYears pic.twitter.com/txTcCo5waE — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 24, 2018

“1978-88 – Primary and high school, done! Started acting and released my first record,” she said.

Some moments from 1988-98. Too. Many. To. Choose. From! I did a lot in my twenties! #KylieGoldenYears pic.twitter.com/afr4jHpZMb — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 25, 2018

On Saturday, the star shared a picture showing her with short hair following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005. “This decade also bought the challenge of breast cancer,” she wrote.

This decade also bought the challenge of breast cancer. With the help of family, friends, medical teams and of course all of you, we made it through. There are some great organisations who are there to help, such as @BCCare. IF you need a 🎁 idea, 😉👉🏼 https://t.co/OmDtewFCzg pic.twitter.com/CabY1CB9Wq — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 26, 2018

“With the help of family, friends, medical teams and of course all of you, we made it through.”

Minogue underwent surgery and chemotherapy to beat the disease and was given the all-clear in 2006.

