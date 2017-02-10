Kylie Minogue in racy photo set (photos)

Kylie Minogue has revealed her debut glasses ranch which are set to go on sale at Specsavers on Valentine’s Day.

The Australian pop princess has posed up in a variety of the styles which she exclusively designed for the opticians brand. The 48-year-old singer, who recently broke with Joshua Sasse, lies back on a white bed wearing a simple, silk slip dress.

Propping herself with one arm on a pillow, she glances off camera wearing a trendy pair of circular specs.

In another shot, she reclines back on a bed – showing off the chic, brown frames.

Her blonde hair has been loosely teased into curls while her make up is pared back and classic. It is as if she showing her ex what he is missing out on after their breakup.