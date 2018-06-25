Kyriakos Mitsotakis: I will not vote FYROM agreement in House

The leader of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed on Skai TV that the Eurogroup agreement would result in additional measures worth € 5.1 billion and a surveillance mechanism. “No other country that came out of a bailout programme has had similar treatment to what Greece received”, said Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his interview with SKAI.

A reliable ND government will be able to renegotiate targets and to provide focused social grants after one year, Mr Mitsotakis said.

On the important Macedonian issue, Mr Mitsotakis said his party would neither vote nor ratify the agreement between the Greek government and FYROM. And he warned: If the agreement with FYROM is ratified by the current House, then any space for maneuver for the next government would be extremely tight.

“They [government] conceded the language and ethnicity to Northern Macedonia. The deal has many drawbacks. Like the commercial branding (trademarks)”, Mitsotakis noted among other things.