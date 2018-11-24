Kyriakos Mitsotakis presents his party’s 5 pillars on education

The leader of ND said he would abolish the asylum law in universities

The president of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the main pillars of his party’s plan on education at a speech in Athens.

Mr Mitsotakis described education as the “central vehicle for the development of the country,” during his speech at ND headquarters.

“I consider education a central vehicle for the development of the country. It is the engine that will drive the economy. The social elevator, which will allow our children to attain equal opportunities and tools for their lives. Especially the children of the poorer families,” the leader of ND said in his opening remarks.

Mr. Mitsotakis once again referred to the phenomena of lawlessness in Greek universities, reiterating his intention to abolish the law on university asylum altogether.

“Security is a democratic and individual right of citizens, responsibility and duty of the state. The asylum law to violence and unlawfulness will not change: it will be abolished. In order for ideas and knowledge to circulate again freely,” he noted.

The five main pillars of ND’s plan include:

I. Education modern, creative and open

II. Greater autonomy in educational units, greater confidence in teachers

III. An educational system that creates equal opportunities and opportunities for all

IV. Creation and transmission of knowledge in a safe environment

V. Evaluation at all levels and dissemination of best practices