Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed a vaccination certificate to the EU

The implementation of the plan for issuing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the countries of the European Union was proposed by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek Prime Minister in a letter to the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizes the need to introduce a certificate in the vaccination process in order to facilitate the free movement of people within the Union.

In his letter, Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks of “an urgent need for the EU to adopt a common understanding of how a vaccination certificate should be structured in order to be accepted in all Member States”, at a time when the Greek government does not intend to make vaccination mandatory.

See Also:

Greek-Turkish exploratory talks to resume on January 25

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army (photos-video)

However, as it is emphasized, such a move will be a positive incentive for the citizens by ensuring that they will be encouraged to get the vaccine.