Kyriakos Mitsotakis says government agreed to 4th memorandum at TIF press conference (watch live)

Watch live the press conference of the president of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis from Thessaloniki in the framework of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF). Mr. Mitsotakis told reporters the sooner elections were held the better it would be for the country. Speaking to the media in a q&a session at the Velidio Convention Centre, the leader of Greece’s conservative party, said the leftist government of SYRIZA had committed to implementing more austerity measures and cutting pensions even further.