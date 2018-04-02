In a football match aimed at raising awareness against racism and social exclusion, opposition party New Democracy (ND) played with a group of Roma. ND won 6-4, with former Greek international player Theodoris Zagorakis scoring 4 goals, while ND President Kyriakos Mitsotakis scored the other 2. The match took place at the municipal ground of Moschato. Two Roma players played on the team of ND.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis scores 2 goals in New Democracy match against Roma team (photos)
Match held to raise awareness against racism and social exclusion