Kyriakos Mitsotakis scores 2 goals in New Democracy match against Roma team (photos)

In a football match aimed at raising awareness against racism and social exclusion, opposition party New Democracy (ND) played with a group of Roma. ND won 6-4, with former Greek international player Theodoris Zagorakis scoring 4 goals, while ND President Kyriakos Mitsotakis scored the other 2. The match took place at the municipal ground of Moschato. Two Roma players played on the team of ND.