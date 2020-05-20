LA brand makes Covid-19 Fauci, Cuomo lingerie (photos)

Clothing brand Canava is honouring those at the front of the flight against Covid-19

During the pandemic, several high-profile figures have become unlikely sex symbols, thanks to their valiant efforts to keep us all from dying painful, lonely deaths in the ICU and, to some degree, our rampant, isolation-induced quarantine hornies. Now, fans can wear their devotion on their pubic mounds.

L.A.-based clothing brand Canava is honouring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and romance novel hero and heart-throbby disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci with a line of women’s underpants emblazoned with their names.

The limited-edition line kicked off in late April with the Cuomo briefs and bikinis, which apparently led to demand for Newsom and Fauci versions. Canava prides itself on being a carbon-neutral, woman-owned, sustainable operation, so naturally, the virus hunks line is for a good cause.

“When you buy any of these limited edition products,” the brand—which also sells pajamas, robes, and other leisure wear—says in a press release, “we will be matching your purchase…with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in NYC (Cuomo and Fauci) or California (Newsom). We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home.”

photos courtesy Canava

source lamag.com