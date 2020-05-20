LA brand makes Covid-19 Fauci, Cuomo lingerie (photos)

During the pandemic, several high-profile figures have become unlikely sex symbols, thanks to their valiant efforts to keep us all from dying painful, lonely deaths in the ICU and, to some degree, our rampant, isolation-induced quarantine hornies. Now, fans can wear their devotion on their pubic mounds.
L.A.-based clothing brand Canava is honouring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and romance novel hero and heart-throbby disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci with a line of women’s underpants emblazoned with their names.
The limited-edition line kicked off in late April with the Cuomo briefs and bikinis, which apparently led to demand for Newsom and Fauci versions. Canava prides itself on being a carbon-neutral, woman-owned, sustainable operation, so naturally, the virus hunks line is for a good cause.
“When you buy any of these limited edition products,” the brand—which also sells pajamas, robes, and other leisure wear—says in a press release, “we will be matching your purchase…with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in NYC (Cuomo and Fauci) or California (Newsom). We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home.”
photos courtesy Canava
source lamag.com
View this post on Instagram
THIRSTY? We hear you, us too. We have been so impressed with @nygovcuomo since we’ve been in lockdown. We have created a limited edition NYC set of products that we’re making as a thank you to him and the wonderful healthcare heroes in our beloved NYC! When you put his name on your undies, we will be matching dollar for dollar any NYC Special Edition product purchased with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in the NYC area. We want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. Visit us at www.canava.co for more information. Link in bio. . . . . . #andrewcuomo #cuomo #governorcuomo #healthcareheros #sustainablefashion #impact #sustainableliving #NYC #newyork #giveback #profitforpurpose #sustainable #recycled
View this post on Instagram
THIRSTY? We hear you, us too. We have been so impressed with @nygovcuomo since we’ve been in lockdown. We have created a limited edition NYC set of products that we’re making as a thank you to him and the wonderful healthcare heroes in our beloved NYC! When you put his name on your undies, we will be matching dollar for dollar any NYC Special Edition product purchased with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in the NYC area. We want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. Visit us at www.canava.co for more information. Link in bio. . . . . . #andrewcuomo #cuomo #governorcuomo #healthcareheros #sustainablefashion #impact #sustainableliving #NYC #newyork #giveback #profitforpurpose #sustainable #recycled
View this post on Instagram
We ♡ NY and made a special edition to show the world how we feel. When you buy any of the special edition product, we will be matching dollar for dollar your purchase with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in the NYC area. We want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. Visit us at www.canava.co for more information. Link in bio. . . . . . #nurses #doctors #firstresponders #healthcareheros #sustainablefashion #impact #sustainableliving #NYC #newyork #giveback #profitforpurpose #sustainable #recycled #newyorkstrong.
View this post on Instagram
NEWSOM, FAUCI, CUOMO = our version of a dream team and we heard you loud and clear, after the launch of the NYC Limited Edition there was an outcry for MORE MORE MORE. Now there are Newsom & Fauci, limited edition briefs and bikinis. Run to your keyboard; there aren’t very many of these babies to be had. When you buy any of these limited edition products, we will be matching dollar for dollar your purchase with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in NYC (NYC, Cuomo & Fauci) or California (Newsom). We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. . . . . . . #fauci #cuomo #newsom #sustainablefashion #newyorkstrong #healthcareheroes #anthonyfauci #gavinnewsom #fauciforpresident #faucigang #cuomobrothers #cuomosexual #cuomoforpresident #andrewcuomo #sustainable #sustainabledesign #anthonyfauci