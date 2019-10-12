Labour government would legislate for second referendum immediately – Corbyn

“Within six months of being elected, we will put that deal to a public vote alongside Remain”

Labour would “immediately legislate” to hold a second referendum if the party wins the next election, leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed.

Mr Corbyn told an audience in Northampton: “Labour trusts the people to decide.”

The Opposition leader was setting out his “alternative” to the Queen’s Speech that Boris Johnson will ask the monarch to deliver on Monday.

Mr Corbyn said the PM’s decision to hold a Queen’s Speech before an election was a “cynical stunt” and he would not be able to put forward legislation with a “majority of minus 45”.

“Johnson is using the Queen to deliver a pre-election party political broadcast for the Conservative Party,” said Mr Corbyn.

