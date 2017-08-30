Labour ministry submits bill on protection of labour rights

The Ministry of labour submitted in parliament on Tuesday evening a draft bill on a series of measures designed to protect labour rights.

The bill covers five sections: provisions on social security and labour, provisions added by the ministry, a group of provisions for people with disabilities and for social workers. It also includes measures to tackle undeclared, under-declared and unpaid labour, according to statements made earlier by the minister.

Achtsioglou announced stiffer controls for employers, such as advance electronic notification of overtime instead of one month later, in order to thwart those businesses keeping double books, depending on whether there had been an inspection or not, as well as electronic notification of the voluntary departure of employees, countersigned by the employee involved.

The bill also gives employees additional ways to extract compensation for unpaid wages while requiring that courts issue decisions in such cases within 60 days.

